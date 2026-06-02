Two file nominations for Rajya Sabha sans proposers

Under Rajya Sabha election rules, each candidate must secure the support of at least 10 proposers, all of whom must be members of the State Legislative Assembly. The by-election was necessitated following the resignation of CV Shanmugam of the AIADMK.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the schedule to fill the vacant seat, with the nomination process commencing on June 1. Political attention is focused on the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which is the single largest party in the Assembly with 107 MLAs.