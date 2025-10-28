Two killed as bus catches fire after coming in contact with power line in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: A private sleeper bus caught fire after coming in contact with a power line in Manoharpur area here on Tuesday, leaving two persons dead and 10 others injured, officials said.

The bus was carrying over 50 labourers from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit to a brick kiln in Manoharpur when it came in contact with an 11 kV electricity line.

Additional Superintendent of Police Tejpal Singh said household items, motorcycles and cycles kept on the top of the bus touched the high tension line when the bus was passing from an internal 'kaccha' road near a village in Manoharpur. After touching the live wire, the bus caught fire.

Some gas cylinders were also kept in the bus.

Jaipur District Collector Jitendra Soni said two of the gas cylinders caught fire in the incident.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the collector said two labourers alighted from the bus and were guiding the driver to move slowly from under the wires but the items kept on the top of the bus touched the wire.

Some of the labourers managed to jump out of the bus.

The fire was later doused and the injured were rushed to a government hospital in Shahpura from there six were referred to the SMS hospital in Jaipur with burn injuries while some were given primary treatment in Shahpura.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Punam said that a detailed investigation was underway to ascertain how such items like cylinders and bikes were being transported in the bus.

She said appropriate action will be taken in the matter.

Another official informed that as per regulations, the height of an 11 kV overhead power line should be at least 15 feet above the ground on general roads and public spaces.

"In this case, the power line was situated approximately 17 feet above the ground at the incident site," the official said.

He said the bus involved in the accident was a double-decker sleeper with gas cylinders, motorcycles and other household items on its roof.

"The fire broke out when the wires came in contact with these items. The electrical supply was immediately cut off after the breaker on the 11 kV feeder tripped which halted any further electrical flow," he said.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma condoled the loss of lives.

"The bus accident in Manoharpur resulting in loss of lives, is deeply saddening. The concerned authorities have been directed to ensure proper treatment for the injured," he said.

Deputy chief minister and Transport Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said a probe will be launched into the incident.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

This is the second incident in the state within a fortnight after the Jaisalmer bus tragedy. A private sleeper bus carrying passengers from Jaisalmer to Jodhpur on October 14 caught fire, leaving several people dead and many others injured.

Short circuit was the cause of fire in the Jaisalmer bus fire incident.

The bus was modified to accommodate a maximum number of passengers and there was no emergency exit gate.

Bairwa said the department has already launched a campaign against illegally modified buses in the state