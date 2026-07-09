Two days after assaulting doctors at civic hospital, Shiv Sena corporator arrested

THANE: Shiv Sena corporator Ramesh Mhatre was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly assaulting doctors and medical staff at a civic-run hospital in Thane district.
While the arrest came two days after the incident at the Shastri Nagar Hospital run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the outrage it produced forced the party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to promise disciplinary action against Mhatre.
The corporatror's three associates were arrested on Tuesday night, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Kalyan, Atul Zende.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
A viral video showed Mhatre slapping and punching a helpless doctor and banging a register on his head. He is also seen hitting a female doctor on her hand.
Doctors Srishti Bawiskar and Vaibhav Salunkhe on Monday evening advised the relatives of a newborn to shift the baby to another facility due to the lack of space in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the local hospital.
Angered by this, the relatives contacted the corporator, who arrived with his aides and allegedly assaulted the doctors.
Dr Salunkhe suffered injuries in the incident.
KDMC Medical Health Officer Dr Deepa Shukla, along with the medical staff, approached the police late Monday night, but a First Information Report was not registered immediately.
Hospital workers staged a "work-stop" protest on Tuesday. A delegation of Indian Medical Association's Kalyan and Dombivli units and representatives of the civic workers' union met KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal.
A case was finally registered against Mhatre and five others at Vishnunagar police station on Tuesday night, following public outrage and pressure from the IMA which threatened to shut clinics and hospitals in the area if immediate action was not taken.
The Shiv Sena leader, his four male supporters, and a woman were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 351(1) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 189(2) (unlawful assembly) and 191(2) (rioting), police said.
The Opposition targeted the BJP-led Mahayuti government, asking whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who heads the Home department, would tolerate such "hooliganism".
"Will he arrest the goon of the 'mindhe' gang and dismiss him from his seat as a Corporator? Or does he send out a signal to not just doctors and nurses but to everyone that Maharashtra sees such lawlessness and is ok with it?" Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray stated on X.
He also visited Dombivli where he met the doctor and nurses.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also targeted Fadnavis and said law and order had collapsed in the state. He said Mhatre should be paraded in the city for his act.
NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto condemned the incident and said Mhatre was drunk on power.
Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan, Dr Shrikant Shinde, attempted some damage control and condemned the attack.
"As a doctor myself, I know that patient service is not merely a job but a service to humanity. In extremely adverse and stressful conditions, doctors, nurses, and other health workers labour day and night for the public's service," he said in a post on X.
"The party's stance on this matter is also clear. The party will not support any individual involved in this attack. Strict disciplinary action will also be taken within the party against those found guilty," the MP said.
Thane Lok Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Naresh Mhaske also issued a statement from Delhi, distancing the party from the corporator's actions and stating that internal disciplinary proceedings have been initiated.
"The assault was indeed committed by Mhatre. Even though he is a senior leader who has been elected five to six times, the party will not condone this behaviour," Mhaske stated.
He said the party leadership has served a show-cause notice to the accused corporator.
"The top leadership of the party will make the final decision regarding disciplinary action. Our disciplinary committee will decide on the exact course of action. Furthermore, the party will not interfere or hold back anywhere when it comes to legal action by the law enforcement agencies," Mhaske said.
The assault took place exactly a year after Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapped an employee at the MLAs' hostel canteen in Mumbai after being served stale food, drawing condemnation from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as well as the opposition parties.