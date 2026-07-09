Two days after assaulting doctors at civic hospital, Shiv Sena corporator arrested

While the arrest came two days after the incident at the Shastri Nagar Hospital run by the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the outrage it produced forced the party led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to promise disciplinary action against Mhatre.

The corporatror's three associates were arrested on Tuesday night, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Kalyan, Atul Zende.

Further investigation is underway, he added.