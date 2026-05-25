Twisha Sharma death: 'Pained' by narrative that judiciary was shielding accused, says SC

"We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure

"We request the media not to record statements of the victim's family and reduce their pain to sound bites," the bench said, adding that a narrative should be avoided.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the apex court that the CBI would take over the probe and assured that the administrative steps would be taken today itself.

The apex court took suo motu cognisance of the Twisha Sharma case after a media report raised questions of institutional bias in the probe, including allegations that a fair investigation was being denied because the accused is a lawyer and his mother is a former district judge.