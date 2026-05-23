Twisha Sharma case: Husband sent in police custody; AIIMS Delhi team to fly to Bhopal for 2nd autopsy

He was taken to Bhopal in the wee hours of Saturday and produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class Anudita Gupta who sent him in police custody for seven days. His lawyer also handed over his passport to the court.

Twisha Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, following which an FIR was registered against her husband Samarth Singh who is a lawyer, and her mother-in-law and former district judge Giribala Singh for alleged harassment for dowry.

Giribala Singh, who is currently the chairperson of the Bhopal District Consumer Court, on Saturday said she would be happy to record her statement, but Bhopal Police had not reached out to her so far.

She could not step out of her house owing to the chaotic situation outside, she said, apparently referring to the presence of mediapersons.