TTD to design Tirumala into well-planned model town : EO

TIRUPATI: The aim of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is to design Tirumala into a well-planned model town, TTD Executive officer J Syamala Rao said here on Thursday.

For this, there is an urgent need for a vision document and to set up an Urban Development and Town Planning Wing for TTD, he opined.

There should be multilevel or smart parking facilities for the new buildings and constructions to avoid traffic congestion as well make the footpaths Pedestrian friendly in Tirumala, the EO felt.

Even some old cottages, RTC Bus stands also need to be redeveloped, Rao said that we have also appointed one senior most and a retired Town Planning Officer as our Advisor to carry out the model town task in a professional way keeping in view the futuristic needs for the next few decades", he stressed.

The EO said, as such the TTD board has also taken a decision to spruce up Spiritual ambience in Tirumala by naming the existing cottages after Divine names.

"For this purpose, TTD is contemplating to give around 150 Divine names so that the Donors of cottages shall select and accordingly the various rest houses in Tirumala shall be renamed", he maintained.

Rao said, even the Legacy Waste which has piled up since the last a few years will also be cleared in the next two to three months in Tirumala.

The ultimate goal of TTD is to ensure that spiritual significance is reflected in every inch of Tirumala", he asserted.