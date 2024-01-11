Tripura CM criticises Cong for declining Ram temple inauguration invite

AGARTALA: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday criticised the Congress brass for declining the invitation to the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the temple on January 22.

"The Congress has historically opposed the Ram Mandir on all fronts; whenever there had been an initiative of historical significance they had boycotted themselves & tried to create factions in society", he wrote on X.

The CM's reaction came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury "respectfully declined" the invitation to the event.

"The Congress in wake of politics of appeasement & divisiveness has forgotten the basic glories & culture of our country. At the time, when the barriers of social harmony are removed by both Hindu & Muslim communities; @INCIndia is trying to sow the seeds of hatred", he wrote.

Saha added, "Shamelessness has also a limit but those who have blindfolded themselves what could be said to them. Congress top leaders should see their sins & introspect what they have done to this country".