Tripartite MoU signed: IIT Madras, Thryv Mobility to supply ultra-light wheelchairs to injured Army troops

CHENNAI: A tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), Indian Army and Thryv Mobility was signed at National Centre for Assistive Health Technologies (NCAHT) at institute’s research park here on Wednesday.

This MoU will enable the supply of ultra-light wheelchairs for distribution among the injured Army troops to improve their quality of life and mobility, sources from IIT-M said.

The agreement was signed by Brigadier Umesh Kapoor from HQ Dakshan Bharat Chennai, representing DGMS (Army), Prof Manish Anand, joint head of NCAHT, and Rear Admiral Deepak Bansal, Professor of Practise, Dept of Mechanical Engineering, and head of strategic partnerships with Thryv Mobility. The agreement was signed in the presence of Major General Sukriti Baveja.

Accordingly, Thryv Mobility Private Limited, a startup company incorporated in September 2021 at IIT-M with the objective of design development and manufacture of assistive health devices, will supply 100 active ultra-light wheelchairs (Model: YD One) annually to DGMS (Army) for the next five years utilising CSR funding received from industries. As part of this event, YD One users interacted with the Army team and demonstrated its capability across all terrains. It is envisaged that the supply will be followed with skills training, maintenance and complete after sales service.

The uniqueness of this model is that it caters to the individual’s requirement rather than being ‘one size fits all’. In addition to being the lightest wheelchair produced indigenously, it can be dismantled completely using a single tool.

Through this initiative, the combination of IIT-M and Thryv Mobility will support the country’s defence forces, the sources added.