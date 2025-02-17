Tremors in Delhi-NCR: PM Modi says stay calm, alert for possible aftershocks

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people in Delhi and nearby areas to stay calm and follow safety precautions while keeping alert for possible aftershocks following a shallow earthquake in the region early on Monday.

An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit parts of Delhi-NCR, the National Center for Seismology said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

Modi said in a post on X, "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation."