    Tremors in Delhi-NCR: PM Modi says stay calm, alert for possible aftershocks

    An earthquake of 4.0 magnitude hit parts of Delhi-NCR, the National Center for Seismology said.

    AuthorPTIPTI|17 Feb 2025 9:00 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-17 03:44:05  )
    People rushed out of their houses as earthquake tremors hit Delhi-NCR early Monday morning (PTI)

    NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people in Delhi and nearby areas to stay calm and follow safety precautions while keeping alert for possible aftershocks following a shallow earthquake in the region early on Monday.

    There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries.

    Modi said in a post on X, "Tremors were felt in Delhi and nearby areas. Urging everyone to stay calm and follow safety precautions, staying alert for possible aftershocks. Authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation."

