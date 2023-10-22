Begin typing your search...
Training aircraft crashes near Maharastra's Gojubavi village
There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the mishap
PUNE: A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Sunday.

"A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details are awaited," an official of the Pune Rural Police said.
More details are awaited.
