Training aircraft crashes near Maharastra's Gojubavi village

There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties in the mishap

ByANIANI|22 Oct 2023 3:53 AM GMT
Representative Image (Photo: File)

PUNE: A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Sunday.

"A training aircraft crashed during a training session near Gojubavi village in the Pune district. More details are awaited," an official of the Pune Rural Police said.

More details are awaited.

ANI

