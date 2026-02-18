Tourism surge in Andaman exposes infra gaps, high costs, slow diversification

SRI VIJAYA PURAM (PORT BLAIR): Spread across 836 islands covering 8,249 sq km in the Bay of Bengal, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands are witnessing a sharp rise in tourist arrivals, but the archipelago’s infrastructure, logistics network and energy systems continue to lag behind the pace of growth, exposing structural gaps in one of India’s most strategically significant Union Territories.
With annual tourist arrivals nearing 7 lakh, almost double the resident population of around 4 lakh, tourism has emerged as the dominant economic driver.
The Andaman Trunk Road remains the principal land artery linking south, middle and north Andaman. While operational, several stretches are narrow and vulnerable to monsoon damage. Beyond district centres, interior roads remain uneven, and bus services reduce significantly outside Sri Vijaya Puram.
Inter-island movement relies largely on ferries, which serve as lifelines in a region scattered across vast waters. A ferry operator at Phoenix Bay said visitors often miscalculate travel expectations. “Residents are used to it. But tourists expect airport-like connectivity everywhere,” he said.
Mobile connectivity continues to be inconsistent in parts of middle and north Andaman. Despite submarine optical fibre connectivity improving overall bandwidth, last-mile network failures disrupt digital payments and transactions. A government employee in Rangat said, “When signals go down, even routine transactions become difficult. For visitors, that creates frustration.”
Local representatives point to structural economic vulnerabilities. R Madhavan, Zilla Parishad Member from Nimbutala constituency, said the islands remain heavily dependent on mainland supply chains. “Around 90% of essential commodities are imported from mainland states such as West Bengal, TN and Odisha. Due to freight costs and logistical delays, prices of vegetables and fruits remain high. Roads are underdeveloped and connectivity gaps persist. Tourism is the backbone here, but development is concentrated in a few known locations,” he lamented.
Freight disruptions frequently push vegetable prices beyond Rs 100/kg in interior markets. Fresh milk availability drops outside Sri Vijaya Puram, increasing dependence on milk powder. Poultry supply also remains uneven across islands.
Power generation continues to rely largely on diesel-based plants, with renewable energy accounting for only a small share of consumption. S Pandiyarajan, project head, NLCIL Solar Power Plant, said the facility supplies 30 MW during daytime operations. “Our share is around 5% of the islands’ daily requirement. We plan to expand generation in the future, but not immediately,” he told DT Next. “Renewable capacity remains insufficient; perhaps mainland grid integration can be explored for stability.”
Scientists emphasise diversification beyond tourism. Karunakaran, scientist at ICAR–Central Island Agricultural Research Institute, said, “The islands can produce unique coconut and banana varieties suited to local conditions. Research is underway to develop island-specific alternatives to mainland crops.”
Marine research is also expanding. Dilip Kumar Jha, director, NIOT-ACOSTI, said studies have identified strategically significant ocean resources. “We cannot reveal details publicly, but processes are in place to protect resources. We’re also promoting open sea cage culture and developing island-specific marine technologies,” he explained.
Preethi and Pradeep, a honeymoon couple from Tiruchendur, described their experience candidly. “I don’t have a passport, so I urged my husband to choose the Andamans for our honeymoon. If I had one, we might have gone to the Maldives or Bali. Still, spending 3-4 days here has been special. The calm waters, the clean beaches and the forest surroundings have strengthened our bond,” Preethi said.
The literacy rate in the islands stands above 86%, and per capita income is around Rs 2.75 lakh. Government employment provides economic stability to a significant segment of residents.
However, stakeholders argue that road networks, diversified industry and renewable transition remain 20–25 years behind mainland benchmarks.