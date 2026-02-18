Tourism surge in Andaman exposes infra gaps, high costs, slow diversification

With annual tourist arrivals nearing 7 lakh, almost double the resident population of around 4 lakh, tourism has emerged as the dominant economic driver.

The Andaman Trunk Road remains the principal land artery linking south, middle and north Andaman. While operational, several stretches are narrow and vulnerable to monsoon damage. Beyond district centres, interior roads remain uneven, and bus services reduce significantly outside Sri Vijaya Puram.

Inter-island movement relies largely on ferries, which serve as lifelines in a region scattered across vast waters. A ferry operator at Phoenix Bay said visitors often miscalculate travel expectations. “Residents are used to it. But tourists expect airport-like connectivity everywhere,” he said.