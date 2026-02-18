National Coral Reef Research Institute to begin operations in Andaman by 2029

“The ZSI is the nodal agency to facilitate the establishment of NCRRI. In a few months, the tender will be finalised and work will commence and in next three years (2029) the NCRRI will start functioning,” Sivaperuman told DT Next.

The NCRRI, conceived as a national-level institute for coral reef research in Indian waters, will be anchored in the archipelago, one of India’s most significant marine biodiversity regions. The islands host extensive coral reef systems and associated marine life, forming a critical component of the country’s coastal ecology.