Crocodile culling plea rejected; Andaman and Nicobar to microchip reptiles for tracking

SRI VIJAYA PURAM (PORT BLAIR): The Andaman and Nicobar Administration has proposed implanting tracking chips in saltwater crocodiles to monitor their movement across the islands, even as the Centre has rejected a plea to remove the species from the highest level of legal protection under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.
Chief Conservator of Forests and Wildlife Dinesh Kannan, IFS, said the proposal to downlist the saltwater crocodile from Schedule I, which affords the species the strictest protection, was turned down by the GoI on ecological grounds.
“Residents and fishermen have urged that the species be removed from Schedule I to permit culling. However, the GoI has recently denied the request, citing ecological concerns.”
The administration has instead opted for a scientific management approach.
Saltwater crocodiles are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which prohibits hunting and culling except under exceptional circumstances with central approval.
Kannan also outlined measures to preserve the ecological character of the islands by discouraging the proliferation of non-native species introduced during the colonial period.
“There are around 90 elephants in the islands. They were brought here during the British era and are not native to the islands. We’ve decided not to encourage their further growth. At the same time, we do not permit the killing of elephants,” he pointed out.
Similarly, spotted deer, also introduced decades ago, are being monitored.
He added that 470 crocodiles were identified in an earlier enumeration. A comprehensive survey across the islands will soon be undertaken to reassess the population and distribution.