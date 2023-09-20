Together we will safeguard interests of Karnataka: DK Shivakumar

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the meeting in Delhi today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that all the MPs of the state will meet along with several state ministers today and together they will safeguard the interests of Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar told ANI “All the MPs of the state are meeting. We will join together and safeguard the interests of Karnataka. We are appealing to the Supreme Court also to help."

Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, Minister TB Jayachandra, MP DK Suresh, and MP GC Chandrashekar met Prahlad Joshi and discussed the ongoing Cauvery water issue between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Apart from the Cauvery dispute, state projects pending before the Central government and drought relief issues will also be discussed.

The state ministers will now meet with other Union ministers representing Karnataka, Lok Sabha members and Rajya Sabha members of the state in an effort to drum up support for Karnataka's stand on the sharing of Cauvery Water.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority had asked Karnataka to release 5000 cusecs of Cauvery Water till September 26. Karnataka has started release of the water but continues to petition the authority to reduce the required water, citing severe drought in parts of the state.