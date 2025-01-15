"Today India increasing its capabilities in both space and deep sea": PM Modi

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that today India is increasing its capabilities in both space and deep sea as both sectors carry important significance in the future.

He dedicated three "Made in India" frontline naval combatants INS Surat, INS Nilgiri and INS Vaghsheer to the nation.

Addressing the event, PM Modi emphasized the government's focus on developing faraway islands and enhancing maritime power.

"We have also focused on our faraway islands. Regular monitoring of those islands where no one lives is also being done. Not only this, a new identity of the islands is also being created. They are being given new names...We all know how important both the infinite space and the deep sea are in the future. Therefore, today India is increasing its capabilities in both space and deep sea," he said.

Speaking about the Samudrayaan project, he noted that it will take scientists to a depth of 6,000 meters in the sea, a feat achieved by only a few countries.

"Our Samudrayaan project is going to take scientists to a depth of 6000 meters in the sea where only a few countries have been able to reach. Our government is leaving no stone unturned in working on any possibility of the future. It is very important that we get rid of the symbols of slavery and our Navy has shown leadership in this too. The Navy has linked its flag to the glorious tradition of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Prime Minister Modi added.

The commissioning of three major naval combatants marks a significant leap forward in realizing India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

INS Surat has an indigenous content of 75 per cent and is equipped with state-of-the-art weapon-sensor packages and advanced network-centric capabilities.

INS Nilgiri has been designed by the Indian Navy's Warship Design Bureau and incorporates advanced features for enhanced survivability, seakeeping, and stealth, reflecting the next generation of indigenous frigates.

INS Vaghsheer represents India's growing expertise in submarine construction and has been constructed in collaboration with the Naval Group of France.