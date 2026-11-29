A centuries-old tradition of sweetness, he said, is changing through innovation, and that sweetness is now enriching the lives of farmers and young entrepreneurs.

'Mann Ki Baat' had earlier spoken about honey and the “Sweet Revolution”. The sweetness of jaggery, he said, is now reaching new markets too. Indian chocolate, he said, is carving out a distinct identity on the global stage.

Just last year, exports of chocolate and cocoa-based products grew by nearly 25 per cent. Entrepreneurs, in various parts of the country, are coming forward with fresh ideas. Many startups are innovating, and several are making new flavours from local ingredients. That, PM Modi pointed out, is opening opportunities for farmers, women and young entrepreneurs.

There is, he said, a link between chocolate and Kutch in Gujarat; chocolate made from camel milk. Amul uses milk supplied by local camel herders to produce chocolate, saffron-flavoured milk and Rajbhog ice cream. Daily collection of camel milk at Sarhad Dairy has risen from 1,300 litres to 5,500 litres, more than four times the level of 2017-18.

The milk is now packed for a longer shelf life and is also made into powder, so buyers far from Kutch can get it. Citing experts, he said camel milk has several health benefits and is considered particularly useful for people affected by blood sugar. It can suit the lactose intolerant, and is low in fat and cholesterol.