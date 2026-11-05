Amul raises ghee and butter prices across India; 1 kg ghee pack becomes costlier by Rs 50

The revised prices have come into immediate effect and have been updated on product labels and online retail platforms. Under the reported revised rates, Amul's 1-kg ghee carton will now cost Rs 680, compared with Rs 630 earlier. The price of its 500-gm pure ghee pouch has been increased from Rs 325 to Rs 345, a rise of Rs 20.

The company has also revised the prices of its butter packs. A 100-gm pack, previously priced at Rs 63, will now cost Rs 66, while the 500-gm pack will be available for Rs 325 against its earlier price of Rs 310.

The latest revision affects consumers purchasing the dairy cooperative's ghee and butter products across different pack sizes. The latest revision comes after Amul increased the prices of its fresh milk pouches by Rs 2 per litre in May this year.