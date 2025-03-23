Tirupati temple to release special darshan tickets for June 2025

CHENNAI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will open online ticket booking for various services at the Tirupati Temple for June, including Suprabatham, Thomalai, Archana, and Ashtadala Padma Aradhanam on Monday.

The online registration for these services began on March 18, and devotees can apply through the official website, ttdevasthanams.ap.gov.in.

Furthermore, the online booking for Special Darshan tickets will start at 10:00 AM on March 24.

The quota for Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets will be released tomorrow and accommodation quotas for Tirumala and Tirupati will open at 3.00 pm.

Devotees are advised to make their bookings in advance via the official portal to secure their participation in these divine services and darshan, said a Thanthi TV report.