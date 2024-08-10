Begin typing your search...

Tirumala Tirupati temple receives Rs 4.66 crore hundi offerings in single day

According to reports, the average daily collection in hundi donations are nearly Rs. 4 crore.

10 Aug 2024
Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Tirupati 

CHENNAI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Friday received hundi donations of Rs 4.66 crore, according to Thanthi TV reports.

Heavy crowds throng the abode of Lord Venkateswara for the darshan of the deity on daily basis.

According to reports, the average daily collection in hundi donations are nearly Rs. 4 crore.

However, on special days and holidays, the daily donation crosses Rs 5 crore.

