Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam gears up for annual Brahmotsavam festival

CHENNAI: Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam (TTD) is gearing up for the annual Brahmotsavam festival and has invited devotees from all over the world to visit the temple and offer prayers.

In a press release, the Devasthanam authorities said that while there are 365 days in a year, there are nearly 450 festivals called 'Nithya Kalyana Panchathoranam' being celebrated in the temple throughout the year.

These festivals are classified as Nityotsavam (daily), Pakchotsavam (fortnightly), Masotsavam (monthly), Samvotsavam (yearly) and festivals based on stars. Also the Jayantis of Matsya, Kurma, Varaham, Narisimha, Vamana, Parasuraman, Rama, Balarama, Krishna and Kalki-dasavatharas are celebrated with great pomp.

The temple board noted that some of the annual festivals like Ugathi Asthanam, Thepposavam, Padmavathi Parinaya Utsavam, Jeshtapishekam, Anivara Asthanam, Ratha Saptami, Vaikunda Ekadasi and Brahmotsavam are the major crowd pullers. Moreover, the annual Brahmotsavam being considered as the most important religious festival, it is observed 9 days along with 'Garuda Devai'.

In anticipation of this, the Devasthanam authorities have invited lakhs of devotees from all over the country and abroad to visit the Tirupati Venkatachalapati temple during the annual Brahmotsavam.