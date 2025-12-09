Timeline of 2017 Kerala actress assault case

CHENNAI: The prosecution in the actor-assault case suffered a major setback as 28 witnesses — many of them prominent figures from the Malayalam film industry — retracted their earlier statements in court.

Several witnesses, including actors Bhama, Siddique, Bindu Panicker, and Idavela Babu, had originally told investigators that Dileep harboured anger and resentment toward the survivor, allegedly blaming her for revealing his relationship with Kavya Madhavan to Manju Warrier.

Even Kavya Madhavan retracted statements she had previously given the police. A few key voices, however, held firm. Manju Warrier reiterated that Dileep bore a long-standing vendetta against the survivor. Actors Kunchacko Boban, Lal, Remya Nambeesan, and Geetu Mohandas also maintained their accounts, supporting allegations of industry interference and broader conspiracy.

Timeline

2017

Feb 17: Actress sexually assaulted. Two men enter her car, threaten driver and sexually assault her for 2 hours in the moving car, while filming the attack

April: Kerala police arrest Sunil Kumar aka ‘Pulsar’ Suni as the main suspect. Chargesheet filed against 6 more; no conspiracy or motive linked to the crime

May: A group of women actors from Mollywood form Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), meets CM Pinarayi Vijayan to urge him to probe into the case

July: Dileep denies charges, blames survivor, and makes several remarks about his former wife, Manju Warrier, which were widely condemned

July: A few days later, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) questions Dileep, and his friend Nadir Shah, for hours, and arrests him

Oct: After 85 days in police custody, Dileep let out on bail

2018

Jan: Dileep approaches Magistrate court, Angamaly to view the videotape submitted as evidence. His plea dismissed, he moves Supreme Court to access the tape

2019

Feb: Based on survivor's plea that a female judge should preside over the case, Kerala government appoints Sessions court judge Honey M Varghese for the trial

Nov: SC refuses to hand over the tape to Dileep, orders authorities to complete the trial within 6 months

2020

Jan: Three years after the assault, trial begins. Several witnesses turned hostile. COVID-19 pandemic halts court proceedings

2021

Dec: Director B Balachandrakumar brings a twist, claims Dileep possessed visuals of the survivor; alleges that Dileep, his family and a VIP guest watched the assault video at the actor’s residence

2022

Jan: Audio clips involving Dileep surface. One clip allegedly had Dileep saying that the 5 officials investigating the case will be dealt with, prompting another FIR against Dileep

Feb: Five years after the assault, the survivor breaks silence on Insta; speaks to BBC

2023

Feb: Dileep files a petition to stop the hearing of the survivor to investigate the leaked visuals

2024

Aug: Hema Committee report out. Many women actors come out against top guns including actors Siddique, Mukesh and Baburaj, prompting over 30 FIRs. All office-bearers of AMMA, including Mohanlal, resign.