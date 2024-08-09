'Tight slap on dictatorship': AAP slams BJP's 'politics of hatred' after Sisodia gets bail

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday said the Supreme Court order granting bail to party leader Manish Sisodia is a "tight slap" on the dictatorship of the BJP-led Centre but rued that the relief came after a year's delay.

In a boost to the embattled party that is grappling with the incarceration of its senior leaders, the Supreme Court granted bail to Sisodia in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, noting that he has been in custody for 17 months.

A bench of justices B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan said Sisodia has been in custody for 17 months and trial has not yet commenced, depriving him of the right to speedy trial.

Addressing a press conference, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of indulging in a politics of "hatred" and "ill will", saying AAP leaders were jailed because of a "political grudge".

The verdict is a "tight slap" on the dictatorship of BJP-led central government, said Singh who was also jailed in connection to the alleged liquor scam.

"His bail is a victory of judiciary and democracy," the AAP MP added.

Chief Minister and party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, who was Delhi's health minister, are also in jail.

Singh questioned who is answerable for the plight of Sisodia's family and the 17 months he spent in jail.

"The prime minister should end this politics of keeping our leaders in jail. No evidence was found against them. Kejriwal, Sisodia and Satyendar Jain have been kept in jail by the BJP due to ill will.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm among AAP workers after Sisodia got bail. Its impact will be felt in the coming elections. We hope Delhi CM Kejriwal will also be soon out of jail," he added.

AAP Delhi state convener and Delhi minister Gopal Rai, addressing the press conference, said the prayers of the people has finally been fulfilled.

"The SC bail gives a message that no dictatorship can go on indefinitely. Sisodia is known as the father of the education revolution in Delhi. The penance of the people of Delhi has bore fruit today," he added.

Rai alleged that the BJP and its government at the Centre wanted to crush the changes in school education by keeping Sisodia in jail, and added that the party "regretted" the delay in Sisodia getting bail.

"He should have got it a year ago. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former minister Satyendar Jain will also hopefully come out of jail soon," he added.