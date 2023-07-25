Begin typing your search...

ByIANSIANS|25 July 2023 11:57 AM GMT
Ticketing services restored on IRCTC site, app after technical glitch
NEW DELHI: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Tuesday said ticketing services which were not available on its website and mobile application earlier in the day due to technical reasons, have been restored.

"Booking issue has been resolved now. (Website) irctc.co.in/nget/train-sea and Rail connect app is working now. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the IRCTC said in a tweet.

On Monday morning, the public sector undertaking under the Railways Ministry, in a tweet, said: "Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App".

"Our technical team is resolving the issue. We will notify as soon as the technical issue is fixed. Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc," it added.

IANS

