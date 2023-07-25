Begin typing your search...

IRCTC website and app dysfunctional due to tech glitch

The glitch has rendered both the app and the website obsolete.

25 July 2023
CHENNAI: The Indian railway ticketing service, IRCTC, has become dysfunctional due to some technical issues. The ticketing service informed on its social media handle.

IRCTC informed that their technical team is working to sort out this issue.

"Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc," IRCTC said.

Meanwhile, helpline numbers for cancellation and file TDR have been announced. These are the numbers - 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600, or a mail could be sent to etickets@irctc.co.in.

