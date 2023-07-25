IRCTC website and app dysfunctional due to tech glitch

CHENNAI: The Indian railway ticketing service, IRCTC, has become dysfunctional due to some technical issues. The ticketing service informed on its social media handle.

The glitch has rendered both the app and the website obsolete.

Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App. Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue.



Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc. — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) July 25, 2023

IRCTC informed that their technical team is working to sort out this issue.

"Alternatively tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc," IRCTC said.

Meanwhile, helpline numbers for cancellation and file TDR have been announced. These are the numbers - 14646,0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600, or a mail could be sent to etickets@irctc.co.in.