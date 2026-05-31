This is crucial juncture for space missions: Shubhanshu Shukla as he preps for second space voyage

Comparing Axiom-4, an international, commercial collaboration and Gaganyaan, India's indigenous, flagship programme, Shukla said, "I think in terms of outcomes, they're quite different, and especially, when India pursues this (Gaganyaan) and we are able to do it successfully, it will give a lot of courage to other nations who are looking at doing something like this, because it feels possible. You're not able to relegate it to, OK, this is for somebody else."

The astronaut, who was at the Ashoka University in Sonepat to talk to students, is involved in the design and refinement of the design of the system that will carry the astronauts to space. Once finalised and frozen, mission specific training will commence. In April, ISRO successfully conducted the second Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-02) for Gaganyaan at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. IADT-02 is among the precursor, unmanned missions through which safety and reliability will be proven.

If successful, India will be only the fourth nation in the world to have shown a capability of doing manned space missions, after the US, Russia and China.