This election season, National Geographic India honours democratic spirit with a special feature

CHENNAI: India with nearly 97 crore registered voters stands tall as the titan of elections compared to the USA with just 16.8 crore and Russia with 11.4 crore registered voters respectively. Since the general election fervour grasps the nation, National Geographic India has come up with a special feature titled ‘India Votes #WorldsLargestElection’.

Hosted by actor Cyrus Sahukar, this 44-minute special feature offers an exclusive peek into India’s General Elections 2024, spotlighting the intricate nuances and complexities of the country's electoral process.

Premiered on May 23 on National Geographic, the film is set against India's vast electoral landscape. It strikes a balance between being informative and light-hearted, appealing to a young audience. From explaining general elections to honouring the hardworking individuals behind them, it showcases the scale, technology, and human spirit of Indian elections.

The film dives into the heart of Indian democracy, focusing on the new parliament. It also uncovers every aspect of the electoral journey like never before. Capturing the Chief Election Commissioner of India in action and exploring his personal life, the film offers viewers a unique perspective on the electoral process.