Their contributions touch every aspect of our lives: Modi hails innovators on Engineers Day

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended his greetings on the occasion of Engineers Day, saying the tireless dedication of professionals in the field has been the backbone of the nation's progress over the years.

PM Modi took to his official handle on the social media platform 'X' to pay homage to one of the country's foremost civil engineers, M Visvesvaraya, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as 'Engineers Day'.

"Greetings to all hardworking engineers on #EngineersDay! Their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress. From infrastructural marvels to tech breakthroughs, their contributions touch every aspect of our lives," PM Modi posted on X.

Calling him a visionary engineer and statesman, PM Modi said he continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation.

"On #EngineersDay we pay homage to Sir M Visvesvaraya, a visionary engineer and statesman. He continues to inspire generations to innovate and serve the nation. Here are glimpses from Chikkaballapura, where I paid homage to him during my visit earlier this year," Modi said in another post.

Born on September 15, 1861, in Muddenahalli near Chikkaballapur, Visvesvaraya is considered one of the foremost nation-builders.

He designed several leading landmarks, which have, over the years, come to define and characterise modern India.

He also served as the 19th Dewan of Mysuru, formerly known as Mysore, from 1912 to 1918.