The auditor should be a facilitator of good governance: President Droupadi Murmu

NEW DELHI: The President of India, Droupadi Murmu addressed the third Audit Diwas celebrations in New Delhi today. Speaking on the occasion, the President said, "Under the leadership of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India, the government's audit community has made significant contributions in strengthening integrity, governance, and system building,"

"Removing obstacles to achieving the national goals of accelerated growth and development while ensuring financial propriety and legality is the touchstone of effective contribution by every institution and individual responsible for good governance, including the CAG," the President added.

President Droupadi Murmu said that the auditor should not be considered a critic but a facilitator of good governance. He should be considered a guide whose scrutiny teaches us to follow the right path.

"Today, the entire team of CAG is expected to contribute as a controller and examiner who is both a companion and a guide in the country's development journey. In the near future, you all will play a special role in making India the third-largest economy in the world," said President Murmu.

The President said that the people of India want to move forward rapidly towards building a developed India by the year 2047. "All important institutions and communities in the country, including CAG, have to contribute to achieving this goal. She was happy to note that CAG has taken many forward-looking steps, including the establishment of the Centre for Data Management and Analytics, in which digital technology and other modern methods are being used in line with the future," added Murmu.

"The President said that India's leading position in the world community is also visible in the field of audit. The emphasis on the issues of the blue economy and responsible artificial intelligence during India's presidency of Supreme Audit Institutions 20 (SAI 20) is a good effort to prepare a roadmap for the future. She was happy to note that C&AG is also playing a leading role in other international forums," the President concluded.