Thane Sena (UBT) leader shot dead by unidentified assailants; cops launch probe

The incident, which occurred around 9 pm on Tuesday in the Kapurbawdi police station limits, sparked tension in the area and widespread concern among local party workers and supporters.

The motive behind the attack was not yet known, the police said on Tuesday night. Authorities were investigating all potential angles, including political rivalry and personal enmity.

Purnekar was the Thane 'vibhag pramukh', or division head of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT), a party leader said.