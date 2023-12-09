T'gana gives Rs 2cr to Nikhat Zareen to prepare for Paris Olympics

HYDERABAD: The government of Telangana on Saturday provided financial assistance of Rs 2 crore to world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen to prepare for the Paris Olympics scheduled to be held next year.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka handed over the cheque to her in Assembly premises on the occasion of the launch of state government's scheme for free travel for women in TSRTC buses.

Nikhat along with the Chief Minister and ministers travelled in a TSRTC bus from Assembly to Tank Bund.

She said the cheque was given to her to prepare for Olympics.

"I will do my best to bring laurels to the country and to Telangana," said the boxer from Nizamabad district.

She also lauded the free travel scheme for women in TSRTC buses, saying this would help in empowerment of women. In IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2023, Nikhat defended her world title.

The 26-year-old became the world champion twice in a row. Nikhat is only the second Indian female boxer after Mary Kom to win multiple gold medals at the IBA Women's World Championships. Mary.

The Telangana government had presented a cash prize of Rs 2 crore to Nikhat in October last year.

Apart from cash prize, the government also decided to allot residential plot to her at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad.