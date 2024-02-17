Begin typing your search...

Temporary structure near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapses, 8 injured

More than eight people were injured when a structure installed near Gate number 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed on Saturday, an official said.

ByANIANI|17 Feb 2024 7:36 AM GMT
A structure installed near Gate number 2 of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium collapsed. (Photo/ANI).

NEW DELHI: More than eight people sustained injuries after a structure installed near Gate number 2 of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital collapsed on Saturday, Delhi Police said.

Emergency services, including the fire brigade and Delhi Police, are on the spot and conducting rescue operations.

More details awaited.

