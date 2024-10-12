Begin typing your search...

    Telugu actor Chiranjeevi meets Andhra CM, donates Rs 1 cr to CMRF

    He also handed over a separate cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the CM on behalf of his actor son Ram Charan.

    AuthorPTIPTI|12 Oct 2024 4:03 PM GMT
     Chiranjeevi handed over the cheque to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (X)

    AMARAVATI: Telugu film superstar Chiranjeevi on Saturday called on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad and handed over a cheque of Rs 50 lakh as donation to the CM Relief Fund.

    He also handed over a separate cheque of Rs 50 lakh to the CM on behalf of his actor son Ram Charan.

    “I extend my heartfelt thanks to Megastar @KChiruTweets Garu and @AlwaysRamCharan Garu for their generous contribution of Ra 1 crore towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund,” Naidu said on X.

    Chiranjeevi has always been at the forefront of humanitarian efforts, consistently offering his support to impactful causes, he said.

    The contributions from Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will play a significant role in helping us rebuild the lives of those affected by the floods, the CM added.

    ChiranjeeviN Chandrababu NaiduCM Relief fund
    PTI

