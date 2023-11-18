Telangana polls: BRS leader K Kavitha faints during roadshow

GADWAL (Telangana): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader K Kavitha was seen fainting on Saturday during an election campaign in Telangana's Itikyal. The incident took place when the daughter of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was standing inside the open top vehicle alongside a BRS worker addressing through a microphone. Suddenly, Kavitha turns around and appears to fall down.

Those standing along with her inside the vehicle were seen gathering around Kavitha on the vehicle floor. According to a statement released by Kavitha's team, the MLC suffered dehydration and became slightly unwell and that the campaign is continuing as usual after a short break.

After some time Kavitha also put out a video of herself seated on a bed inside a house and speaking to a girl.

"Sorry for the little scare. I'm doing just well, also happened to have met this sweet little girl and after spending time with her I'm feeling a little more energetic. #KCROnceAgain campaign to resume shortly," she posted on X. Assembly elections in Telangana will be held on November 30.

The counting of votes for the Telangana Assembly will be held along with those of four other poll-bound states on December 3.

In the previous Assembly election in 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress came in a distant second with just 19 seats.