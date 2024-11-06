Telangana: Massive fire engulfs diaper manufacturing unit in Rangareddy, no casualties

RANGAREDDY: A massive fire broke out at a diaper manufacturing unit on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in the Nandigama area of Rangareddy district, fire department officials said.

According to the officials, no casualties have been reported so far. Property damage worth around Rs 25-30 crores has been estimated, they said.

Efforts to douse the flames was still underway at the time of filing this report.





"The incident took place at a diaper manufacturing unit. The property was completely gutted in the blaze. We are currently investigating the cause of the fire, estimating property damage to be around Rs 25-30 crores," Rangareddy District Fire Officer Murli Manohar Reddy said.





"The fire erupted out at Kamson Healthcare Pvt Ltd in Nandigama, Rangareddy District, around 1 am. Five fire tenders from different locations were rushed to the spot," the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the officials added.

More details are awaited.











