Telangana govt allows Muslim staff to leave one hour early during Ramzan, draws BJP's ire

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has issued a circular permitting Muslim employees to leave offices an hour early during the holy month of Ramzan, a move slammed by the opposition BJP which wondered why such measures are not extended during Hindu festivals.

The saffron party dubbed the move as appeasement politics, but the ruling dispensation said such a facility was nothing new.

According to official sources, the government has permitted its Muslim employees to leave offices at 4 PM, ahead by an hour during Ramzan, from March 3 to March 31, except when their presence is required due to exigencies of service.

Hitting out, firebrand BJP MLA Raja Singh said the permission granted to Muslim employees is "appeasement politics at its peak".

"Telangana govt allows early leave for Ramzan but ignores Hindu festivals. Equal rights for all, or none," he said on social media platform 'X,' while also posting a copy of the official circular.

Taking exception to Raja Singh's comments, ruling Congress leader and the government's adviser on minority affairs Mohammed Ali Shabbir said there is nothing new in the government's decision.

"The facility was given during the BRS regime. Many BJP governments are also giving in many states. Not just in Telangana and not just this year. It has been there since several years. One hour facility is given," he told PTI videos.

Shabbir said such special facilities and arrangements are made during festivals, irrespective of the community, like Ganesh Chaturthi and Bonalu (celebrated in Telangana).

It is the duty of the government to help the citizens during festivals, he added.