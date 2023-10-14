Telangana BJP chief accuses Congress of making false promises

HYDERABAD: As Telangana gears up for the Assembly elections next month, State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president G Kishan Reddy on Saturday accused Congress party of making false promises adding corruption has been their prime agenda since independence. Kishan Reddy further it a "corruption party" alleging that if Congress comes to power then it will "loot" Telangana.

"The Congress government in Karnataka has failed in every angle... Of the guarantees that they gave, not even one has been implemented. The Congress Party has become a corruption party," Kishan Reddy told ANI in Hyderabad. He added, "Not only now, but since independence, corruption has been their prime agenda.

The promises they are making in Telangana are false. If they come into power, they will loot Telangana. So people in Telangana should be aware that such corrupt parties should not come (into power)."

Meanwhile, in a major setback to the Congress party, senior leader and former Telangana PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah resigned from the party citing an "unjust environment".

The senior leader further said that the party's candidate selection process, which should ideally be risen by the principles of fairness and representation has come 'under question'. Earlier today, BRS leader and state minister KT Rama Rao invited senior Congress leader Ponnala Lakshmaiah to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi party. He also expressed the possibility of Lakshmaiah joining BRS.

The Congress, meanwhile, announced six guarantees for the people of the poll-bound state. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, "The Congress has announced 6 guarantees to transform Telangana into a prosperous state while addressing the needs of the poor, and backward sections and ensuring a dignified living for the marginalised sections."

The Telangana Congress president Revanth Reddy said that soon Congress is going to make an announcement about 119 tickets for the Telangana assembly polls "Congress is going to make an announcement on 119 tickets soon.

Some tickets were finalised. Some tickets are pending while some have been sent to the panel," Revanth Reddy said. Earlier this month, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that the Telangana Assembly polls are scheduled to be held on November 30.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, and the Congress in the upcoming assembly election. In the previous Assembly election held in 2018, BRS managed to win 88 seats out of 119 and had a dominant vote share of 47.4 per cent. Congress came in a distant second with 19 seats. Its vote share was 28.7 per cent.