Telangana Assembly polls: 8.52 pc voter turnout recorded till 9 am

NEW DELHI: Telangana recorded a voter turnout of 8.52 per cent till 9 am in the assembly polls that is currently underway for 119 seats, according to the Election Commission of India.

As per the ECI, Adilabad recorded a voter turnout of 13.50 per cent, Bhadradri at 8.33 per cent, Hanumankonda at 6.89 per cent and Jagtial at 10.82 per cent.

It further said that Jayashankar Bhupalpalle recorded 10.50 per cent of voter turnout, Jogulamba Gadwal at 12.02 per cent, Kamareddy at 9.98 per cent, Karimnagar recorded 8.21 per cent of voter turnout till 9 am.

Polling for the 119 Assembly constituencies in Telangana began on Thursday morning.

As many as 2,290 candidates from 109 national and regional parties including 221 women and one transgender are in the fray.

The counting of the votes will take place on December 3, coinciding with the results of the other four states- Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram.

The ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi has fielded candidates in all 119 seats, while, as per the seat-sharing agreement, BJP and actor Pawan Kalyan-headed Jana Sena Party are contesting in 111 and eight seats respectively, while Congress has given one seat to its ally CPI, and fighting from 118 others.

Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM has put up candidates from nine seats. For a higher voter turnout, several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi have urged the people of the state to exercise their franchise.

Taking to X, PM Modi appealed to people to strengthen the 'festival of democracy' by casting their votes. "I call upon my sisters and brothers of Telangana to vote in record numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly urge young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," he said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also appealed to Telangana people to vote in large numbers in the elections to the 119-member state Assembly.

"Today, Prajala will defeat Dorala! Brothers and sisters of Telangana, step out and vote in large numbers! Vote to build a 'Bangaru' Telangana, Vote for Congress," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.