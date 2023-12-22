‘Tears proof of govt's shamlesness’: Sakshi retirement a dark chapter in Indian sports, says Congress

NEW DELHI: A day after wrestler Sakshi Malik announced retirement, the Congress said that every single tear of the Olympian wrestler is the proof of the shamelessness of the Modi government and is a dark chapter in sports history of the country.

Launching an attack at the BJP government, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here said, "Brajbhushan Singh's taNATntra and Modi government's supporting mantra is a conspiracy with justice."

He said that every drop of tears from the eyes of the farmer daughters and wrestler Malik is the proof of shamlessness of the government.

Surjewala said that making daughters cry, tormenting daughters and make them sit at home' has became the sports policy of the BJP government.

"Why is the Parliament and the government silent on the tears of players, helplessness of daughters which is hampering with sports?" Surjewala said.

He also said that Olympic medal winner Malik announcing retirement after the election of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh’s assistant and 'nominee' Sanjay Singh, accused of sexual exploitation of wrestler daughters, is a dark chapter in the sports history.

“Modi government is directly responsible for 'atrocities and injustice' towards champion women wrestlers. This shows that the daughters who raise their voice for justice will be forced to retire and sent home, and the culprits will lash out at the pillars of power, and make fun of the daughters' helplessness,” the Congress leader said.

"Perhaps that is why Brij Bhushan Singh, accused of sexual exploitation, said after the wrestling association elections, 'Dabdaba tha, dabdaba rahega'," he said.

He said while teasing the daughters who were pleading for justice, the BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh also rejected the daughters and had said: “Those wrestlers who want to do politics, should do politics, and those who want to do wrestling, should wrestle.”

He also said that it is the misfortune of the country that the daughter of an ordinary farmer family of Haryana, born in Mokhra village of Rohtak, went on to bring an Olympic medalist for the country, and today the “clout” of the Modi government has forced her to go back home.

"The wrestler daughters of the country sat at Jantar Mantar in the scorching afternoon for 39 days, knocking on the doors of Parliament and sobbing to demand justice, but instead of giving justice, the BJP government crushed them with the Delhi Police and dragged them on the streets," he said.

He said that this is the situation when women wrestlers had complained about the atrocities against them even to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Sports Minister.

"Even at that time, the daughters of the country had to approach the Supreme Court just to register an FIR. After the Supreme Court order, BJP's Delhi Police registered an FIR, but did not arrest BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh saying that the case was registered under non-bailable sections," the Congress leader said.

"What could be a bigger national shame than the fact that the wrestler daughters who brought glory to the country all over the world were forced to take the drastic step of sacrificing their medals in Ganga river to demand justice. The only reason is that BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh is favored by the Modi government.'

He also alleged that the Wrestling Federation of India and from BCCI to all the sports associations of the country are under the control of Modi government and BJP leaders.

"On one hand, the BJP government says that they have freed sports associations from political interference, but the reality is the opposite. What could be more shameful than this that even after such huge atrocities against wrestler daughters, the BJP government does not want to free the Indian Wrestling Association from the hold of its favorite MP Brij Bhushan Singh," he said.

He said that did Modi not find even a single female player or gentleman in this country, who could take charge of the Indian Wrestling Association.

"If such things continue, then whom will the daughters and their families trust to send their daughters to play for the country? This atrocity did not happen only on Malik and other wrestler daughters, this atrocity has broken the hopes of crores of daughters of the country, and Modi government is responsible for this," he alleged.

He said that the daughters of the country also have questions: Why is Modi government silent? Why is the Parliament of the country silent on the sobs and tears of the farmer's wrestler daughters? Why are the country's sports world and its famous personalities silent? So should it be accepted that now dominance, fear and injustice are normal in New India.

The remarks from the Congress leader came a day after 2016 Rio Olympics bronze medalist Malik announced quitting Wrestling following Sanjay Singh being elected as president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI).

Malik removed her shoes and put it on the dais before leaving the press conference in tears here.

"I am dejected and I will not be competing in wrestling anymore," an emotional Malik said.

Sanjay Singh is a close aide of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, who was deposed following a lengthy agitation by a group of grapplers led by Olympians Bajrang Punia, Sakshi and Vinesh Phogat.