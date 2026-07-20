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CJP march LIVE: Police lathi-charge protesters; Delhi HC to hear Sonam Wangchuk wife's plea

The Delhi High Court agreed to hear on Monday an appeal by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo against an order refusing to interfere with the fasting activist's ongoing treatment at Safdarjung Hospital.
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans near Jantar Mantar during a protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026.
Security personnel stop Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters as they raise slogans near Jantar Mantar during a protest march, in New Delhi, Monday, July 20, 2026. PTI

Thousands of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday despite heavy rain and unprecedented security, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) launched its "Sansad Chalo" march on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Security was tightened across central Delhi, with roads barricaded, prohibitory orders imposed and several metro stations shut.

As protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, police resorted to a baton-charge near Parliament Street after some allegedly tried to breach barricades, with reports of minor injuries and detentions. However, Delhi Police denied using force or making any detentions.

The mobilisation comes as activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike from Safdarjung Hospital, where he says he remains under "illegal detention". Earlier in the day, AISA activists Neha, Manish and Aameen ended their 23-day hunger strike after an appeal from a delegation of parliamentarians, civil society members and eminent personalities.

Wangchuk says fast will continue

From Safdarjung Hospital, Sonam Wangchuk said his indefinite hunger strike would continue unless the government accepted accountability over alleged examination irregularities or MPs assured him the issue would be raised during the Monsoon Session. He also reiterated his claim that he was under "illegal detention".

CJP urges protesters to remain peaceful

The CJP appealed to supporters to stay calm despite restrictions and reports of protesters being stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar. "We will only win this with peace and love," spokesperson Saurav Das said.

Heavy security blankets central Delhi

Delhi Police sealed roads leading to Parliament, imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS and barricaded the Jantar Mantar protest site. Janpath, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations remained closed.

Delhi Police deny use of force, detentions

Even as videos of the police action circulated online, Delhi Police said no force had been used and no detentions had taken place. In a statement on X, the force urged people not to believe rumours, saying the protest was being handled professionally.

Police, protesters clash near Parliament Street

Police resorted to a baton-charge near Parliament Street after CJP protesters allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament. Sources said some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries, and around 10-15 protesters were detained.

AISA activists end 23-day hunger strike

AISA activists Neha, Manish and Aameen ended their 23-day hunger strike after an appeal from a delegation of parliamentarians, civil society leaders and eminent personalities. The delegation urged them to take the movement from the protest site to Parliament and public campaigns.

Delhi HC to hear Wangchuk wife's appeal against Safdarjung treatment today

The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday afternoon an appeal filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, challenging a single judge's refusal to interfere with his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. The bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia is likely to take up the matter at 2.30 pm.

Angmo has sought Wangchuk's transfer to a hospital of his choice, arguing that his autonomy and right to informed consent cannot be taken away. The single judge had on Sunday held that the authorities were justified in shifting the fasting activist to Safdarjung Hospital and that no interim order for his transfer was warranted.

Parliament
Sonam Wangchuk
Cockroach Janta Party
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