CJP march LIVE: Police lathi-charge protesters; Delhi HC to hear Sonam Wangchuk wife's plea

Thousands of protesters gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Monday despite heavy rain and unprecedented security, as the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) launched its "Sansad Chalo" march on the opening day of Parliament's Monsoon Session.

Security was tightened across central Delhi, with roads barricaded, prohibitory orders imposed and several metro stations shut.

As protesters attempted to march towards Parliament, police resorted to a baton-charge near Parliament Street after some allegedly tried to breach barricades, with reports of minor injuries and detentions. However, Delhi Police denied using force or making any detentions.

The mobilisation comes as activist Sonam Wangchuk continues his indefinite hunger strike from Safdarjung Hospital, where he says he remains under "illegal detention". Earlier in the day, AISA activists Neha, Manish and Aameen ended their 23-day hunger strike after an appeal from a delegation of parliamentarians, civil society members and eminent personalities.