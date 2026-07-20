CJP march LIVE: Police lathi-charge protesters; Delhi HC to hear Sonam Wangchuk wife's plea

Police resorted to a baton-charge near Parliament Street after CJP protesters allegedly tried to breach barricades while marching towards Parliament. Sources said some protesters and police personnel sustained minor injuries, and around 10-15 protesters were detained.
AISA activists Neha, Manish and Aameen ended their 23-day hunger strike after an appeal from a delegation of parliamentarians, civil society leaders and eminent personalities. The delegation urged them to take the movement from the protest site to Parliament and public campaigns.
The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday afternoon an appeal filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, challenging a single judge's refusal to interfere with his treatment at Safdarjung Hospital. The bench of Chief Justice D.K. Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia is likely to take up the matter at 2.30 pm.
Angmo has sought Wangchuk's transfer to a hospital of his choice, arguing that his autonomy and right to informed consent cannot be taken away. The single judge had on Sunday held that the authorities were justified in shifting the fasting activist to Safdarjung Hospital and that no interim order for his transfer was warranted.