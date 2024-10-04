TDP welcomes SC's decision on forming independent SIT to probe into Tirupati laddu adulteration

HYDERABAD: The ruling Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision on constituting an independent Special Investigation Team to conduct a probe into allegations of use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus.

TDP spokesperson Pattabhiram Kommareddy said the state government's intention is to bring out the truth and "punch" culprits who played with the sentiments of crores of devotees of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.

"We welcome the Supreme Court's direction. We don't have any issue with it. Crores of Hindus across the globe are demanding to put those people (culprits) behind bars and give them stringent punishment because they have played with their sentiments," the TDP spokesperson told PTI.

The Supreme Court on Friday said the SIT will comprise two officials each from the CBI and the Andhra Pradesh Police besides a senior FSSAI official.

The bench said the probe by the SIT will be supervised by the CBI Director.

Pattabhiram hoped that the investigation by the SIT would be a time-bound one.

He said now the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, is procuring pure cow ghee and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) is going to set up a lab at Tirumala to check adulteration if any in the ingredients.

During a recent NDA legislative party meeting in the southern state last month, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that the erstwhile YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fats for making laddus, which are revered and sought after by crores of devotees.

The allegations sparked a massive controversy across the country, hurting the sentiments of crores of Hindus.