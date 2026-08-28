Task force set up to provide relief to Sikkim residents affected by Nepal floods: Official

The task force will establish communication with the families of affected Sikkim residents and facilitate the exchange of verified information regarding their status and whereabouts, he said.

The death toll from flash floods in central Nepal rose to 469 on Friday, with more bodies recovered. So far, 1,545 injured and stranded people have been rescued from various affected regions. Among them, 84 are currently undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kathmandu.

Search and rescue operations continued for the third day of the tragic incident with the mobilisation of 7,451 security personnel, including 2,391 Nepal Army personnel, a Nepal Police statement said.

An ice-rock avalanche triggered by a glacial collapse near the Nepal-Tibet border sent a torrent of water, mud and debris downstream through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating towns and villages, washing away homes, vehicles, roads and bridges, and damaging hydropower projects.