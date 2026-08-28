Death toll from Nepal flash floods climbs to 469 as search, rescue operations continue

The massive flash floods originating in Tibet swept through central Nepal on Wednesday, devastating several towns and villages in multiple districts, washing away critical bridges and crippling a dozen hydropower projects.

In a statement, Nepal Police said the death toll has reached 469 in country, as more bodies were recovered from eight districts. Three people were killed in neighbouring Tibet.

According to the police, 178 dead bodies have been recovered from Chitwan, 110 from Nawalparasi East, 44 from Gorkha, 37 from Nuwakot and 33 from Dhading district.