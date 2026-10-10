Tamil actor Lekha Washington, partner Imran Khan briefly detained during anti-SIR protest in Mumbai

Before his detention, Imran had told ANI that he was at the protest as a citizen, "as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people's voices are being suppressed,” he said. Khan was also seen asking the police, "What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?"

Actor Zayn Marie, Imran’s cousin, who was also detained with them, shared a video from inside the police van with the caption, “Ranjhore Ka Rathod??? sooo close”, a playful reference to her Imran’s debut movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, where his character's family tradition states that a true "Rathore of Ranjhore" must go to jail.

In July too, Imran had participated in Mumbai protests held in solidarity with the CJP-led student demonstration in Delhi against alleged exam irregularities including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.