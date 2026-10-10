Tamil actor Lekha Washington, partner Imran Khan briefly detained during anti-SIR protest in Mumbai

CHENNAI: Tamil actor, artist and former video jockey Lekha Washington and her partner, Hindi actor Imran Khan, were among more than 400 people detained by Mumbai Police on Saturday for protesting in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party’s (CJP) demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in New Delhi. The couple were released a short while later, as confirmed by Lekha on Instagram.
The detentions took place at August Kranti Maidan and other locations across Mumbai. Police said the action was taken to prevent unauthorised gatherings, citing that August Kranti Maidan was not a designated protest site under a Bombay High Court order.
Lekha shared a series of videos on Instagram documenting their detention. In one, she and Imran were seen inside a police carbeing taken to an undisclosed location. In another, the couple were seen walking along a road, with Lekha saying the police were not allowing them to take a vehicle home. She later confirmed they were safe, sharing a video of them in a car with a friend. She also posted a picture on Stories with Imran from the police car, captioned, “Romance ho to aisi” ("this is how romance should be") even as Imran posted a selfie from the police van, saying, “Apparently, I am going for a drive.”
Before his detention, Imran had told ANI that he was at the protest as a citizen, "as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people's voices are being suppressed,” he said. Khan was also seen asking the police, "What have I done? Why am I being manhandled?"
Actor Zayn Marie, Imran’s cousin, who was also detained with them, shared a video from inside the police van with the caption, “Ranjhore Ka Rathod??? sooo close”, a playful reference to her Imran’s debut movie Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, where his character's family tradition states that a true "Rathore of Ranjhore" must go to jail.
In July too, Imran had participated in Mumbai protests held in solidarity with the CJP-led student demonstration in Delhi against alleged exam irregularities including the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak.
Meanwhile, during Saturday's protest, activist Tushar Gandhi and CPI(M) workers were also among the approximately 600 detained. Several protesters complained of manhandling by the police. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aditya Thackeray also visited the police station demanding Gandhi's release.
The police finally released Gandhi around nine hours after his detention.
The CJP had called for a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi over allegations of voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration. But an unprecedented police clampdown and the detention of over 7,000 protesters, including CJP leader Abhijit Dipke, four former chief ministers and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, thwarted the planned mass mobilisation at Jantar Mantar.
Lekha, who began her career as a video jockey with SS Music, has appeared in Tamil films including Panchathanthiram, Jayam Kondaan, Kalyana Samayal Saadham, and Vedha, as well as the Hindi film Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, playing friend to Imran's character. She is also an accomplished contemporary artist, sculptor, theatre artiste, and product designer who founded her own boutique design studio.
Imran, a nephew of actor Aamir Khan, is known for films such as Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, I Hate Luv Storys and Delhi Belly. He largely stayed away from films after Katti Batti in 2015. However, he has now confirmed that Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, his comeback to central roles, is slated for release on December 18. The film is expected to release on OTT in December.
(PTI inputs)