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HIGHLIGHTS | Anti-CEC protest: Over 3,000 detained by Delhi Police including four former CMs; Rahul backs protesters from Chennai

Mass detentions of CJP leaders, activists, student leaders and politicians, including former chief ministers, marked the anti-CEC protest in Delhi on Saturday. Roads leading to New Delhi were shut, several metro stations and two key railway stations were closed, and police crackdowns were reported in Chennai, Mumbai and Bengaluru as well.
AISA president Neha Bora marched towards Dilli Haat during the anti-CEC protest in New Delhi on October 10. She was subsequently detained near INA market, along with Dipankar Bhattacharya, Prashant Bhushan, and Yogendra Yadav.
AISA president Neha Bora marched towards Dilli Haat during the anti-CEC protest in New Delhi on October 10. She was subsequently detained near INA market, along with Dipankar Bhattacharya, Prashant Bhushan, and Yogendra Yadav.PTI

Anti-CEC protest in Delhi: CJP’s Ajinkya Shinde to lead stir as Dipke detained; nearly 500 protesters held including Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee

Despite Delhi Police denying permission and taking its key leaders into custody, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday (October 10) said its youth-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar would continue with or without its leadership. The party and other Left organisations are demanding Kumar’s resignation and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

AISA president Neha Bora announced that the protest would continue at Dilli Haat, but police blocked the road and took her and other activists into custody around noon.

The CJP protest was scheduled to begin at Jantar Mantar at 10.30 am. Founder Abhijit Dipke and leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were taken into custody aboard their flight shortly after it landed at 10.19 am. Dipke later said in-charge Ajinkya Shinde would lead the protest.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also picked up from his Gurugram residence in a joint operation by Delhi and Gurugram police and taken to an undisclosed location, intelligence sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, the national capital has been turned into a fortress as police launched a sweeping crackdown, detaining over 3,000 protesters attempting to reach Jantar Mantar or regroup elsewhere including former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Two police personnel were injured in stone-pelting near Akashwani Bhawan, officials said.

The protest centres on alleged voter-list manipulation during the SIR and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

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CJP founder alleged mass voter deletions helped BJP win states

CJP founder Abhijit Dipke on Thursday had alleged that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was aimed at disenfranchising BJP opponents, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of undermining democracy. Speaking at a People’s Tribunal in Bengaluru, he alleged that voters’ names had been deleted at the direction of Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dipke claimed that 13 crore votes had been deleted across India and around one crore in Karnataka, saying the figure represented 13 to 14 per cent of the registered vote share. He alleged that such deletions had helped the BJP win states it could not have won even during the peak of the Modi wave. Citing examples, he claimed 50,000 votes were deleted in a constituency associated with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, where she allegedly lost by 15,000 votes; around 40,000 in Arvind Kejriwal’s constituency, where he allegedly lost by about 4,000 votes; and one lakh in a constituency associated with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, where he claimed the margin was 9,000 to 10,000 votes.

He also referred to Kerala and the subsequent exit of Pinarayi Vijayan as chief minister. Dipke alleged that the four leaders had campaigned against Modi during the 2024 election and helped prevent the BJP from securing a majority.

He called “One Nation, One Election” a slogan masking an alleged push for “One Nation, One Party” and invoked Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, asserting that India could not be turned into a dictatorship.

With Jantar Mantar out of reach, Delhi streets become scattered stages for CJP protest

For protesters who had attended the demonstration in July, the difference was stark. They had assembled at Jantar Mantar before marching, but this time even deciding where to meet had become a challenge.

"Last time, we were stationed at Jantar Mantar and then had to march. This time, there is so much confusion about when and where to come. The only updates we are getting are through tweets and posts. How do we decide when to arrive and where to go? Even if a few of us gather together, we could be detained immediately," a protester told PTI.

The outer circle of Connaught Place, the area near Hanuman Mandir, Sansad Marg, Raisina Road, Imtiaz Khan Road, H K S Surjeet Bhawan, the stretch around the Safdarjung Airport flyover and the vicinity of the Shivaji Stadium metro station were among the locations where protesters gathered or attempted to mobilise. Several were detained near Regal Cinema in Connaught Place, while others were sent back or chased away as they tried to regroup.

The All India Students' Association (AISA) announced a change in its destination to Dilli Haat after several protesters were detained in and around Jantar Mantar. Its president, Neha Bora, marched towards the alternative location and urged others to join her. However, the effort to regroup was also disrupted, with Bora detained, according to protesters.

In another attempt to find an alternative venue, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim, along with detained activists from the Students' Federation of India (SFI), announced "Jantar Mantar 2.0" at Nangloi Stadium.

-PTI

4 former CMs among several INDIA bloc leaders detained during anti-CEC protest

Several INDIA bloc leaders, including former chief ministers Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, Pinarayi Vijayan and Manik Sarkar were detained by Delhi Police on Saturday as they attempted to join the protest at Jantar Mantar demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls.

Besides Kejriwal, Banerjee, Vijayan and Sarkar, others detained included CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby, veteran Left leader Brinda Karat, CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, activist Yogendra Yadav and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

Delhi Metro extends closure of 45 stations till 10 pm on Saturday amid protest.

Tushar Gandhi detained ahead of Mumbai protest backing CJP's Jantar Mantar stir

Mumbai police on Saturday detained activist Tushar Gandhi and his supporters ahead of their demonstration at August Kranti Maidan in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party's Jantar Mantar protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, was picked up from Bandra and taken to DN Nagar police station, an official said.

Gandhi, who heads the organisation 'Hum Bharat Ke Log', had shared a poster in a post on X, urging citizens to join a protest gathering at August Kranti Maidan at 3.30 pm.

Authorities maintained that August Kranti Maidan is not designated as a protest site in accordance with a Bombay High Court order, prompting preventive action to maintain law and order.

Cops detain around 200 people for protesting at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan in support of CJP stir

Police detained around 200 people, including members of activist Tushar Gandhi-led organisation and supporters of the CPI (M), for protesting at the August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai in solidarity with the Cockroach Janata Party's demonstration in New Delhi, officials said.

In a separate action, several workers of the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) were detained while demonstrating near Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai to back the CJP, they said.

Hundreds of people, including those belonging to Tushar Gandhi-led 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' organisation, and activists of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) assembled at the August Kranti Maidan in south Mumbai without permission and around 200 of them were detained for protesting, an official said.

The process of registering an FIR against them was underway, he said.

One of the protesters, Rubaid Bhojani, alleged that the police took the protesters into custody "very brutally".

Kejriwal says protest where you're stopped, turn country into Jantar Mantar; detained with AAP leaders

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday gave the "Delhi chalo" call, urging youth across the country to reach the national capital to demand the resignation of the chief election commissioner over "vote theft", shortly before he was detained by the Delhi Police.

He also appealed to protesters to start their demonstration wherever they're stopped by police and said the entire country can become Jantar Mantar.

As police personnel detained Kejriwal, AAP leaders and workers tried to hold on to him and prevent them from taking him away. The personnel lifted him by his legs and chest and carried him towards a police bus as party workers gathered around them, trying to resist his detention.

Kejriwal, accompanied by AAP leaders and scores of party workers, was detained outside his residence at Lodhi Estate while marching towards Jantar Mantar to participate in the protest. Those detained along with him included Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bharadwaj, MLA Kuldeep Kumar and the party's national media in-charge Anurag Dhanda.

Senior party leader Gopal Rai was also detained while protesting at the party office.

Before his detention, Kejriwal said, "...till now, Modi ji used to win elections only by stealing votes. Now he has been caught red-handed." He accused the BJP-led government of attempting to suppress the issue.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal speaks to the media after being detained during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, in New Delhi.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal speaks to the media after being detained during a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, in New Delhi. PTI

Despite barricades, diversions, protesters make their way to protest site in Delhi

Two hours on a scooty, a long walk from Nizamuddin after an auto ride, and a cab journey that went round in circles before finally dropping its passenger near the protest site -- people found different ways to reach central Delhi on Saturday, determined to raise their voices against alleged irregularities in voter rolls.

Meer, who travelled from Sarita Vihar on a scooty, said the journey had taken two hours and he had to park about three kilometres from the spot.

"We are the youth of this country. If we don't come, who will?" he said, explaining why he had made the effort despite the restrictions.

For 21-year-old Harshit, the issue was also personal. He said he had applied for a voter ID card but was told he could not get one because of an address-related issue.

He took a cab from the AIIMS area, but the driver kept taking detours before bringing him towards the protest site. The driver did not take payment immediately and asked him to pay after reaching home, Harshit said.

Are students protesting in Delhi dacoits from Chambal? Abhijeet Dipke's parents slam police action

CJP convenor Abhijeet Dipke's parents on Saturday accused the government of not respecting democracy as they questioned the detention of their son and the deployment of a large police force, asking whether students are “Chambal dacoits”.

''I don't understand why so much police force is deployed in Delhi? It is an agitation of students. Have dacoits from Chambal gathered in Delhi? Dacoits are sitting in Parliament," Abhijeet's father Bhagwan Dipke told reporters.

When pointed out that the agitation was taking place without permission, he said, Why is permission needed when every Indian has a legal right to protest. This means they (government) don't follow democracy. How would they grant permission (to agitate) against them (government) when this protest is meant to expose them? There is no question of permission here.''

Bhagwan Dipke said he stands firmly with his son.

"He is Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bhagat Singh for me,'' he added.

Rahul asks youth to keep protesting, says those who attacked Constitution will be defeated

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday urged the youth to “keep protesting” and asserted that “we are going to ensure that this regime and the people who have attacked the Constitution are defeated”.

Gandhi, who is in Chennai for his Chhatron Ki Goonj event, also said the “core characteristic” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the RSS is “cowardice”.

"I've been fighting Narendra Modi and the RSS for over a decade now. I understand them like you would understand your opponent -- inside out, like the back of my hand," Gandhi said on X.

Student protesters detained while attempting to march towards EC office in Bengaluru

Members of student organisations were detained on Saturday when they attempted to march towards the Election Commission office in Bengaluru, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR of electoral rolls.

The protesters gathered at Freedom Park here and raised slogans demanding the scrapping of the SIR process amid heavy security arrangements. They were allegedly detained shortly after attempting to march towards the EC office.

Those detained during CJP protest in Delhi

CJP leaders

  • Abhijeet Dipke

  • Saurav Das

  • Ashutosh Ranka

Politicians

  • Pinarayi Vijayan, former Kerala chief minister

  • Manik Sarkar, former Tripura chief minister

  • John Brittas, CPM MP

  • Mamata Banerjee, former West Bengal chief minister

  • Derek O’Brien, TMC joint secretary

  • Dola Sen, TMC joint secretary

  • Samirul Islam, TMC Rajya Sabha MP

  • Pratima Mondal, TMC Lok Sabha MP

  • Saket Gokhale, former TMC MP

  • Arvind Kejriwal, former Delhi Chief Minister

Activists and other public figures

  • Dhruv Rathee, YouTuber

  • Neha Bora, AISA president

  • Dipankar Bhattacharya, Left leader

  • Prashant Bhushan, lawyer and activist

  • Yogendra Yadav, political activist

Student activists

  • Adarsh M Saji, SFI national president

  • More than 400 SFI members, according to Adarsh Saji

  • Members of other student organisations, including those participating in the SFI-DYFI march

Others

  • More than 500 protesters so far, according to police

  • Several journalists, who alleged they were detained despite displaying their press identity cards

  • Several lawyers marching from the Supreme Court towards Jantar Mantar, including women lawyers

  • Small groups of protesters detained around Jantar Mantar, Connaught Place and Minto Bridge

Scenes from the anti-CEC protest in Delhi today

PTI
PTI
PTI
PTI
PTI

CJP protest: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee detained from South Avenue along with party leaders Derek O'Brien, Dola Sen and others.

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee being detained after the latter took part in a dharna protest at a bus stand at South Avenue, in New Delhi.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee being detained after the latter took part in a dharna protest at a bus stand at South Avenue, in New Delhi.PTI

Trinamool Congress chief and former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said the situation in Delhi has gone "beyond Emergency," as she was detained along with party leaders who were protesting there against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision exercise.

Banerjee, along with TMC joint secretaries Derek O'Brien and Dola Sen, Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam, Lok Sabha MP Pratima Mondal and former MP Saket Gokhale held a dharna at a bus stop on South Avenue after they were allegedly stopped by police from heading to Jantar Mantar, nearly 5 km away, to take part in the protest called by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). TMC's Delhi office is at 61, South Avenue, allocated to party leader Nadimul Haque.

Amid a crackdown against protesters who had converged here on a call by the CJP to press for the CEC's resignation, Banerjee said, "I do not think they should be doing all this, because by taking such actions, they are only making the protesters more popular."

"This has gone beyond an Emergency; it has become a Super Emergency.

"Maintaining peace and remaining calm is the most important thing, but what they are doing today is not right, neither for the country nor for its people," she said.

Anti-CEC protestors detained in Chennai

Protesters who gathered in Besant Nagar were detained by the Chennai Police and taken to a marriage hall. Members of the All India Students’ Federation (AISF) and the All India Youth Federation (AIYF), who were marching towards the Tamil Nadu Secretariat via Sivananda Salai, were also detained, according to reports.

Badminton player Sandeep George was also detained despite not being part of the protests. The police reportedly did not pay heed to his clarifications, as per reports and social media accounts.

CPI(M) stages protests across Keralam over detention of leaders in Delhi

The CPI(M) on Saturday held protest marches across Keralam following the detention of party leaders in Delhi during an agitation against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CPI(M) leaders, including Pinarayi Vijayan, M A Baby and M V Govindan, were detained near Kerala House in Delhi.

In Keralam, protests were held in Kozhikode, Kannur and other areas. A DYFI protest in Palakkad turned violent, prompting police to use water cannons to disperse demonstrators. Authorities remained on alert amid expectations of further protests.

Ex CM Vijayan denied medicine, taken on ride in police vehicle for hours in Delhi: CPI(M) MP

CPI(M) MP John Brittas alleged that former Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was taken on ride in a police vehicle in Delhi for several hours after being detained during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, without being allowed to take his medicines on time.

Anti-CEC protest: Neha, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Yogendra Yadav detained along with others

MP High Court asks govt to produce woman detained from train en route to CJP protest

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to produce before it a woman, who was allegedly detained while travelling to Delhi for the Cockroach Janta Party's protest, or ensure her safe return to her family by Tuesday.

The woman, Preeti Londhe, was travelling on the Goa Express to attend the CJP's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi when personnel from the Railway Protection Force deboarded her at Itarsi station in Narmadapuram district on Thursday and handed her over to the state police.

Dipke, 2 more CJP leaders detained by police as flight lands in Delhi

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday claimed that its leaders Abhijeet Dipke, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained from inside the aircraft by Delhi Police as soon as their flight landed in the national capital.

The CJP leaders had arrived here from Mumbai for their protest at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

In a video shared by the CJP, Dipke can be heard telling police officers who entered the aircraft: "Police are not allowing to deboard the flight. They are causing inconvenience to the other passengers. You can see where the nation is heading. They are here to arrest us literally from the flight. This is something that not even Indira Gandhi had done. This is dictatorship as Delhi Police has entered in the flight to arrest us. We are here to be arrested, come and arrest us."

Police sources said Dipke, Das and Ranka were taken to different places.

Dipke was taken to Gurugram, Ranka to Delhi's Dwarka, and Das to some other location in Delhi, they said.

Detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters during a demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Detained Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters during a demonstration against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Stalin backs CJP's proposed stir in Jantar Mantar, says 'dissent not crime'

DMK president MK Stalin
DMK president MK Stalin

Ahead of the CJP's proposed protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, DMK president M K Stalin on Saturday said "dissent is not a crime", and that democracy cannot survive by silencing those who rise to defend it.

He alleged that the scenes unfolding in Delhi and the "scale of repression being unleashed against peaceful protesters," bring him back the painful memories of the infamous Emergency (1975-77) that he lived through.

Anti-CEC protest in Delhi: Key developments

  1. Protest delayed: CJP’s anti-CEC protest was scheduled for 10.30 am on Saturday (October 10) at Jantar Mantar.

  2. CJP leaders detained: CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained aboard their flight after it landed at 10.19 am.

  3. Shinde to lead: Dipke later announced Ajinkya Shinde would lead CJP’s anti-CEC protest instead.

  4. Kejriwal detained: Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday gave the "Delhi chalo" call shortly before he was detained by the Delhi Police.

  5. CPI(M) leaders detained: Pinarayi Vijayan, M A Baby, John Brittas and KN Balagopal detained. Vijayan was denied medicine, taken on ride in police vehicle for hours in Delhi, said Brittas.

  6. Mamata detained: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was detained during a dharna protest at a bus stand at South Avenue, in New Delhi, along with Derek O'Brien and others.

  7. Activists detained: CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, AISA president Neha, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were detained near INA market at noon.

  8. Security heightened: Delhi Police has denied permission for the demonstration. Over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, 45 metro stations shut, traffic diversions imposed across 30 road stretches and heavy barricading along key routes. Security tightened at Delhi’s borders, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations, with vehicle checks, steel spikes on some roads, mock drills and social media monitoring also put in place.

  9. Mass detentions: Over 3,000 protesters have been detained as of 6 pm while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar or regroup elsewhere.

  10. Rahul's call to youth: Rahul Gandhi in Chennai urges youth to keep protesting, says those who attacked Constitution will be defeated; calls Modi, RSS ‘cowardly’

  11. Drone surveillance: Police are using drones to monitor movement across the area.

  12. Trains cancelled: Northern Railway bulletins raised the number of trains cancelled ahead of the protest from 38 to over 250. The Supreme Court yesterday directed the Centre to ensure there was no “complete prohibition” on train and metro services to Delhi on Oct 10.

  13. Stone-pelting: Two police personnel were injured in stone-pelting near Akashwani Bhawan, officials said.

  14. Protest demands: The CJP has called the demonstration over alleged voter-list manipulation during the SIR and changes relating to Form 6. They demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and SIR.

  15. SFI members detained: Over 400 SFI members were detained after marching towards Jantar Mantar, the organisation’s national president said.

  16. Lawyers stopped: Delhi Police detained lawyers marching from the Supreme Court, who demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

  17. Metro restrictions: Entry and exit restrictions imposed at 45 metro stations, with surveillance stepped up at key locations. Closure extended till 10 pm tonight.

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Key Events

Anti-CEC protest in Delhi: CJP’s Ajinkya Shinde to lead stir as Dipke detained; nearly 500 protesters held including Pinarayi Vijayan, Mamata Banerjee

4 former CMs among several INDIA bloc leaders detained during anti-CEC protest

Despite barricades, diversions, protesters make their way to protest site in Delhi

Those detained during CJP protest in Delhi

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