HIGHLIGHTS | Anti-CEC protest: Over 3,000 detained by Delhi Police including four former CMs; Rahul backs protesters from Chennai

Despite Delhi Police denying permission and taking its key leaders into custody, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Saturday (October 10) said its youth-led protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar would continue with or without its leadership. The party and other Left organisations are demanding Kumar’s resignation and the rollback of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

AISA president Neha Bora announced that the protest would continue at Dilli Haat, but police blocked the road and took her and other activists into custody around noon.

The CJP protest was scheduled to begin at Jantar Mantar at 10.30 am. Founder Abhijit Dipke and leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were taken into custody aboard their flight shortly after it landed at 10.19 am. Dipke later said in-charge Ajinkya Shinde would lead the protest.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee was also picked up from his Gurugram residence in a joint operation by Delhi and Gurugram police and taken to an undisclosed location, intelligence sources told PTI.

Meanwhile, the national capital has been turned into a fortress as police launched a sweeping crackdown, detaining over 3,000 protesters attempting to reach Jantar Mantar or regroup elsewhere including former Keralam Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Two police personnel were injured in stone-pelting near Akashwani Bhawan, officials said.

The protest centres on alleged voter-list manipulation during the SIR and changes relating to Form 6, used for voter registration.

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