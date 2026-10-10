HIGHLIGHTS | Anti-CEC protest: Over 3,000 detained by Delhi Police including four former CMs; Rahul backs protesters from Chennai

Protest delayed: CJP’s anti-CEC protest was scheduled for 10.30 am on Saturday (October 10) at Jantar Mantar.
CJP leaders detained: CJP founder Abhijit Dipke and leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained aboard their flight after it landed at 10.19 am.
Shinde to lead: Dipke later announced Ajinkya Shinde would lead CJP’s anti-CEC protest instead.
Kejriwal detained: Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday gave the "Delhi chalo" call shortly before he was detained by the Delhi Police.
CPI(M) leaders detained: Pinarayi Vijayan, M A Baby, John Brittas and KN Balagopal detained. Vijayan was denied medicine, taken on ride in police vehicle for hours in Delhi, said Brittas.
Mamata detained: TMC chief Mamata Banerjee was detained during a dharna protest at a bus stand at South Avenue, in New Delhi, along with Derek O'Brien and others.
Activists detained: CPI(ML) Liberation leader Dipankar Bhattacharya, AISA president Neha, Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan were detained near INA market at noon.
Security heightened: Delhi Police has denied permission for the demonstration. Over 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed, 45 metro stations shut, traffic diversions imposed across 30 road stretches and heavy barricading along key routes. Security tightened at Delhi’s borders, railway stations, bus terminals, hotels and other sensitive locations, with vehicle checks, steel spikes on some roads, mock drills and social media monitoring also put in place.
Mass detentions: Over 3,000 protesters have been detained as of 6 pm while attempting to reach Jantar Mantar or regroup elsewhere.
Rahul's call to youth: Rahul Gandhi in Chennai urges youth to keep protesting, says those who attacked Constitution will be defeated; calls Modi, RSS ‘cowardly’
Drone surveillance: Police are using drones to monitor movement across the area.
Trains cancelled: Northern Railway bulletins raised the number of trains cancelled ahead of the protest from 38 to over 250. The Supreme Court yesterday directed the Centre to ensure there was no “complete prohibition” on train and metro services to Delhi on Oct 10.
Stone-pelting: Two police personnel were injured in stone-pelting near Akashwani Bhawan, officials said.
Protest demands: The CJP has called the demonstration over alleged voter-list manipulation during the SIR and changes relating to Form 6. They demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and SIR.
SFI members detained: Over 400 SFI members were detained after marching towards Jantar Mantar, the organisation’s national president said.
Lawyers stopped: Delhi Police detained lawyers marching from the Supreme Court, who demanded CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.
Metro restrictions: Entry and exit restrictions imposed at 45 metro stations, with surveillance stepped up at key locations. Closure extended till 10 pm tonight.