Suspend Waqf Act, reconsider: Mayawati to Centre

LUCKNOW: BSP chief Mayawati on Thursday asked the Centre to reconsider the provisions in the new Waqf law and suspend it for the time being.

Mayawati noted that the recently passed Act's provision of including non-Muslims in the Waqf Board prima facie does not appear good.

"The provision allowing a non-Muslim to be a part of the State Waqf Board appears to be wrong and the Muslim community is also raising objections to it. It would be better if the central government reconsidered and suspended the Waqf Act to reform other similar controversial provisions," Mayawati told select news agencies in Lucknow on Thursday.

Parliament approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, on April 4 after the Rajya Sabha gave its nod to the contentious legislation following an over 13-hour debate.

The Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha with 128 members voting in favour and 95 opposing it. It was passed in the Lok Sabha on April 3, with 288 members supporting it and 232 against it.

President Droupadi Murmu gave assent to the Bill on April 5.