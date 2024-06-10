Suresh Gopi denies resignation rumours, terms it 'grossly incorrect'

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Union Minister and actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi on Monday dismissed as 'grossly incorrect' media reports suggesting that he was seeking an 'exit' from the Narendra Modi-led government.



In a Facebook post, Gopi said that it is a matter of pride for him to be in the Council of Ministers of the Modi government and to represent the people of Kerala.

His statement came after his remarks to the media on Sunday night, expressing hope that he would soon be relieved of his post as he wants to do more films, sparking speculation about his continued role in the Modi-led government.

"A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government.

This is grossly incorrect. It is a matter of pride for me to be in the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government and to represent the people of Kerala," Gopi said in the post.

Attaching his photo with Modi on his FB page, Gopi said, "under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala."

A few media platforms are spreading the incorrect news that I am going to resign from the Council of Ministers of the Modi Government. This is grossly incorrect. Under the leadership of PM @narendramodi Ji we are committed to the development and prosperity of Kerala ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HTmyCYY50H — Suressh Gopi (@TheSureshGopi) June 10, 2024

Earlier, the Congress's Kerala unit had posted a news channel video on 'X' containing Gopi's remarks.



When reporters asked whether he chose the post of Minister of State (MoS) considering his film commitments, a smiling Gopi had said, "Nothing was demanded. I had told (them) that I don't want this. I feel that I will be relieved without delay."

Asked whether this posed a problem for the people of Thrissur who elected him, Gopi replied, "There is no problem for them. They know very well. As an MP for the people of Thrissur, I will perform very well. I desperately want to do films."

During his chat with two Malayalam news channels on Sunday night, he had also expressed his desire to establish an AIIMS in Kerala and collaborate with other ministers in fulfilling his duties as an MP.

Reacting to reports suggesting that Gopi, the lone BJP MP from Kerala, was expressing displeasure over not being given a Cabinet or MoS (independent) charge, BJP state chief Surendran said it is fake news.

The state unit of the Congress had slammed Gopi and the BJP over the development.

"@BJP4India @narendramodi why this mockery of voters? Why don't you tell your MP to first decide what he wants to do in life and most importantly stop this show in front of the media after taking oath in the name of God and the constitution," Congress in Kerala had said in a post on X.