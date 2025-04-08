Summer special trains announced between SMVT Bengaluru and Narangi, check details

CHENNAI: The South Western Railway has notified the operation of special trains between SMVT Bengaluru and Narangi (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi) to clear the extra rush of passengers during the summer season.

Train No. 06559 SMVT Bengaluru – Narangi Special (via Jolarpettai, Katpadi) will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 11.40 pm on April 8, 15, 22, and 29 (Tuesdays) and will reach Narangi at 5.00 am, two days later.

In return, Train No. 06560 Narangi – SMVT Bengaluru Special will depart from Narangi at 5.30 am on April 12, 19, 26, and May 3 (Saturdays) and will reach SMVT Bengaluru at 9.45 am, two days later.

The coach composition for the above trains will be: 2 AC two-tier coaches, 6 AC three-tier coaches, 8 Sleeper Class coaches, 2 General Second Class coaches, and 2 Luggage-cum-Brake Vans.