Statues of south Indian saint-musicians unveiled in Ayodhya

AYODHYA: Ayodhya witnessed a unique confluence of north and south Indian culture on Wednesday as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman joined Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to unveil statues of south Indian saint-musicians Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa and Arunachal Kavi at the Brihaspati Kund in Tedhi Bazaar here.

The ceremony, infused with devotion and South Indian rituals, saw the presence of Sitharaman's parents, adding an emotional dimension to the event.

Sitharaman is on a two-day visit to the temple town.

Adityanath earlier welcomed the Union minister with a bouquet, highlighting that Brihaspati Kund is not only a historic site but also a symbol of cultural harmony, where the devotional traditions of north and south India converge.

According to an official statement, Sitharaman said, "Ayodhya is not only a centre of faith but also a symbol of India's cultural soul."

The Finance Minister emphasised that "devotion to Shri Ram in South India is not just a matter of faith but a way of life".

In Kerala, she said, during the month of Ashadha, lamps are lit inside homes and Valmiki Ramayana is recited, reflecting the intangible tradition of devotion as the soul of the nation.

She further noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited South Indian temples associated with Shri Ram, including Srirangam, before the Ram Janmabhoomi temple inauguration, and shared that Arunachala Kavi himself received divine inspiration in a dream to present Ramanatakam in Srirangam.Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that not only male saints but also a woman from the potter community composed Molla Ramayanam in Telugu, setting an example of devotion.

"In Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, the glory of Shri Ram has been sung, this is the soul of India. She said that this day is sacred, and the installation of statues of saints whose remembered Ram in each breath in Ayodhya could happen only with Shri Ram's will," she said.

Paying tributes to the three saint-musicians, Sitharaman said Tyagaraja Swamigal, Purandara Dasa and Arunachal Kavi established Indian classical music and devotional traditions on the global stage.

"Their poetry and compositions wove the society into the fabric of love, devotion and unity," she said.

The Union minister expressed her delight seeing the grandeur and serenity of Brihaspati Kund.

"The cultural relationship between Ayodhya and Karnataka is centuries old and today, through the unveiling of these saints' statues, the north-south tradition of India has been united in a single thread," Sitharaman said.

She praised CM Adityanath's detailed introduction to the saints and noted that "Carnatic music, performed in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Sanskrit, historically symbolized unity without linguistic barriers."

Sitharaman described the event as a wonderful example of unity between north and south India through devotion.

Thanking the Uttar Pradesh government and CM Yogi, she said, "We did not feel we were in North India; it felt as if we were celebrating in our own home."

Meanwhile, Adityanath said Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, is now becoming not only a spiritual hub but also a place for cultural renaissance.

He said Sitharaman's visit is a strong symbol of India's cultural unity and harmony, according to the statement.

At Brihaspati Kund, Adityanath, along with Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna and Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh, sat on intricately-carved stone benches, soaking in the serene lake, the melodious surroundings and the meticulously-maintained grounds.

Praising the artistic craftsmanship and overall beautification, Adityanath highlighted that Brihaspati Kund now stands as a perfect blend of devotion and aesthetic grandeur, reflecting Ayodhya's rich cultural heritage, the statement added.