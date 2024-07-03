Stampede tragedy: FIR filed against religious event organisers

HATHRAS: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the organisers of a religious congregation in Hathras, where a tragic stampede claimed the lives of 116 people.

The 'mukhya sevadar' Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been specifically named in the FIR, which was filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday, according to a senior officer from Uttar Pradesh Police.

The charges in the FIR include sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, such as 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence).