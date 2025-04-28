Sreejesh, Ashwin, Vijayan honoured with Padma Awards

CHENNAI: Legendary Indian hockey player PR Sreejesh and cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin were presented with their Padma awards by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. The prestigious ceremony, attended by a host of distinguished guests, was also graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

PR Sreejesh was among the 19 recipients of the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour. Widely regarded as one of the most decorated figures in Indian hockey, Sreejesh retired from the sport last year. He played a crucial role in India’s back-to-back Olympic successes in men’s hockey, leading the side with distinction at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and delivering a commanding performance during his final Olympic appearance in Paris.

Meanwhile, R Ashwin received the Padma Shri, alongside former footballer IM Vijayan. Paralympian Harvinder Singh, who won gold in archery at the Paris Paralympics, and para-athletics coach Satyapal Singh were also conferred with the Padma Shri. The list of awardees had been announced on 25 January, on the eve of Republic Day.

Ashwin, celebrated as one of India’s finest spin bowlers, announced his retirement from international cricket last year following India’s Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.